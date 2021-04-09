Google Spring Cleanup: Updates Play Store and closes two apps

News day for applications Google , This, Starting from the Play Store It is aesthetically updated until another closure of a service. In fact, they are twofold to tell the truth: Item Gallery and Google Shopping . If we’re sure of the new graphic interface of the Mountain View Virtual Store – Roll Out is active, and In pixel 4 xl The editorial office is already active – since it is a (dual) hypothesis arising from the analysis of the application code, we cannot say that the two closures are identical.

Google Leave the hamburger menu And replaces it with a plus Elegant You can access the menu by clicking on your profile picture (icon in the top right, so to speak). So the Play Store adapts the graphics, already seen in photos and maps, to clear and touch via Android gesture.

If you have multiple Google Accounts on your smartphone, each of these can be accessed by clicking the drop-down menu next to your name / email address. All the classic options are included in the window that opens in the center of the page, although there are some small messages in this regard: Payments and subscriptions, for example, are under the same item.

Play points, My apps and games, collection, game protection, announcements and offers, Play Pass, settings and help and feedback will be displayed. When it comes to settings, there are now four categories – General, User Controls, Family, Information – each with several sub-categories that can be accessed from the drop-down menu. Again, the purpose of Google Make different screens easier and no load. Successful test?