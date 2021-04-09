Facebook is declining globally today, and Instagram is failing

This is not your data or your home Internet: Facebook It completely collapsed on the afternoon of Thursday, April 8th. Users around the world have pointed out on sites like Twitter that social networking is not working for them. Stage failures lasted about half an hour in different countries.

For those minutes, Facebook could not even enter the house. All the people who tried it saw the message: “Sorry, something went wrong.”

Facebook is low

However, this is not the only social network that is currently experiencing problems. Users Instagram They also reported intermittent periods, which were normal, Taking into account that this site belongs to Facebook.

One thing that has saved me from failures is WhatsApp. The news service, which was part of Mark Zuckerberg’s networking team, was generally operational at the time.

It should be noted that on March 19 Global fall of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram It lasted about an hour. Millions of users around the world have been waiting to see how long it will take for these millions of users to return to normal, but the wait will not last long.