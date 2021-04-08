Home Sports Brief MLP: Mike Soroka to lose two-week operations | Two rounds for Lorenzo Cain

Apr 08, 2021 0 Comments
Mike Soroka will miss two weeks of action

He had shoulder pain.

Tim Anderson on the injured list

He stretched his left tendon.

The same story applies to James Paxton, who suffers a forearm injury.

New dates for the Mets-Nationals clash

They will play doubles performances at Nationals Park this year.

Two rounds for Lorenzo Cain

He missed most of last season’s compressed season and was playing his first game in 2021.

Disappointing injury to Josh Donaldson

All the news on the duo at the start of the season.

Another great working day for Akhil Padu

He hit the first triple of the season.

Daniel Birru

Releases: 245

