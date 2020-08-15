Home Sports Whincup and Courtney crash as McLaughlin goes quickest in Prac 2

Whincup and Courtney crash as McLaughlin goes quickest in Prac 2

Aug 15, 2020 0 Comments
Whincup and Courtney crash as McLaughlin goes quickest in Prac 2

Jamie Whincup pic: Fox Sports

Jamie Whincup and James Courtney both crashed in the second practice session at the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown while Scott McLaughlin set the pace.

Whincup’s appeared the more severe of the two incidents and saw him miss the latter two-thirds of the half-hour session at Hidden Valley, while Courtney’s mishap occurred near the end of proceedings.

The former backed across the grass and into the tyre wall on the outside of Turn 7 after the rear of his #88 ZB Commodore broke free at turn-in, around 10 minutes in.

Whincup was able to drive back to the pits, after which he took to helping his Red Bull Holden Racing Team crew with repairs given the personnel limits in place since the season restart.

Whincup crashes pic: Fox Sports

“I just lost the rear,” admitted the seven-time champion.

“The car’s pretty taily, it’s been taily all day, and just lost the rear down the hill. (There’s) No run-off there and straight into the tyres.

“It’s not a massive hit with suspension but it’s still a bloody lot of work to get the car back out for quali(fying).”

Asked about the difference the hard tyres which Whincup was running on made having used softs in Practice 1, he advised, “I was taily on softs as well.

“We’re just trying to sort the balance out; yeah, unfortunate.”

Courtney came to grief in the final minute of the session, nosing his #44 Boost Mobile Mustang into the tyre barrier to the right of Turn 10/Turn 11.

Scott McLaughlin

McLaughlin (#17 Shell V-Power Mustang) ended up fastest from Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online ZB Commodore) in a reversal of the top two from the prior session, while Cameron Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang) was third-fastest.

Nick Percat, last in the first all-in session of the day when he ran on the hard tyre compound only, set the fastest initial flyer of 1:07.0711s with softs on the #8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore.

Waters was first to beat Mostert’s earlier benchmark when he laid down a 1:06.7076s during his second run, then McLaughlin took over the ascendancy with a 1:06.4792s as Whincup was going off.

With most of the Practice 1 running having been done on the soft compound, a gradual switch to hards followed, although Mostert’s personal best of 1:06.5149s came late in the piece on softs.

Scott Pye (#20 DeWalt ZB Commodore) ended up fourth, ahead of Fabian Coulthard (#12 Shell V-Power Mustang), Andre Heimgartner (#7 Ned Mustang), Lee Holdsworth (#5 Truck Assist Mustang), Jack Le Brocq (#55 Supercheap Auto Mustang), Todd Hazelwood (#14 Brut ZB Commodore), and Rick Kelly (#15 Castrol Mustang).

Having said that “there is something moving in the back” of his #97 ZB Commodore in Practice 1, Shane van Gisbergen ended up 15th in Practice 2 with an off at Turn 6 along the way.

Qualifying for Race 13 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship commences at 13:05 local time/13:35 AEST.

James Courtney

Results: Practice 2

PosNumTeam/SponsorDriverCarFastest lapTyresSplit
117Shell V-Power Racing TeamScott McLaughlinFord Mustang GT1:06.4792S
225Mobil 1 Appliances OnlineChaz MostertHolden Commodore ZB1:06.5149S0:00.0357
36Monster Energy RacingCameron WatersFord Mustang GT1:06.7076S0:00.2284
420DEWALT RacingScott PyeHolden Commodore ZB1:06.7096S0:00.2304
512Shell V-Power Racing TeamFabian CoulthardFord Mustang GT1:06.7504S0:00.2712
67NED Whisky RacingAndre HeimgartnerFord Mustang GT1:06.7611S0:00.2819
75Truck Assist RacingLee HoldsworthFord Mustang GT1:06.7848S0:00.3056
855Supercheap Auto RacingJack Le BrocqFord Mustang GT1:06.9113S0:00.4321
914Brut Military GradeTodd HazelwoodHolden Commodore ZB1:06.9515S0:00.4723
1015Castrol RacingRick KellyFord Mustang GT1:06.9776S0:00.4984
1199Penrite RacingAnton De PasqualeHolden Commodore ZB1:06.9777S0:00.4985
129Penrite RacingDavid ReynoldsHolden Commodore ZB1:07.0153S0:00.5361
138R&J BatteriesNick PercatHolden Commodore ZB1:07.0367S0:00.5575
1418IRWIN RacingMark WinterbottomHolden Commodore ZB1:07.0759S0:00.5967
1597Red Bull Holden Racing TeamShane van GisbergenHolden Commodore ZB1:07.1584S0:00.6792
1622Team SYDNEYChris PitherHolden Commodore ZB1:07.2701S0:00.7909
1744Boost Mobile RacingJames CourtneyFord Mustang GT1:07.2770S0:00.7978
184SCT Motor SportsJack SmithHolden Commodore ZB1:07.3675S0:00.8883
192Mobil 1 TM Middy’s RacingBryce FullwoodHolden Commodore ZB1:07.4368S0:00.9576
2088Red Bull Holden Racing TeamJamie WhincupHolden Commodore ZB1:07.4872H0:01.0080
2119Local Legends RacingAlex DavisonHolden Commodore ZB1:07.5744S0:01.0952
2235Yellow Cover RacingGarry JacobsonHolden Commodore ZB1:07.6814S0:01.2022
233Team CoolDriveMacauley JonesHolden Commodore ZB1:07.6865S0:01.2073
2434UNIT RacingJake KosteckiHolden Commodore ZB1:08.3536S0:01.8744

You May Also Like

Barcelona hit rock bottom as Bayern Munich put eight past them in Champions League humiliation

Barcelona strike rock bottom as Bayern Munich put 8 previous them in Champions League humiliation

NBA fans implore the Bulls to hire this former player and coach after team fires Jim Boylen

NBA enthusiasts implore the Bulls to use this former player and mentor immediately after group fires Jim Boylen

Local lacrosse: Lazore, Unity Lacrosse Club eager to get back into sport with clinics | Recreational Sports

Neighborhood lacrosse: Lazore, Unity Lacrosse Club eager to get back into sport with clinics | Leisure Athletics

Wolves star told to leave amid Man United and Liverpool links as target hints at £40m transfer

Wolves star told to leave amid Man United and Liverpool links as target hints at £40m transfer

UEFA Champions League bracket, schedule: Tyler Adams wins it for RB Leipzig; PSG up next in semis

UEFA Champions League bracket, schedule: Tyler Adams wins it for RB Leipzig; PSG up next in semis

Wellington Phoenix limp into A-League finals series after suffering heavy defeat

Wellington Phoenix limp into A-League finals sequence soon after suffering significant defeat

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *