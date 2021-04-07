The Sony Xperia 1 III camera will appear in the new teaser

We know Sony will launch on April 14th and now we are sure Sony Xperia 1 III (And Sony Xperia 10 III) because the company often teases it in a couple of videos.

Although no phone was named, the third number Covers a lot of things, Like a glimpse of what it looks like Sony Xperia 1 II.

The Sony Xperia 1 III has at least one of those models that can display the camera module. Although the design is similar to the Xperia 1 II or similar, you can see them in the video thumbnail below (or at 1:20 in the video). Sony Xperia ProSo not 100% sure that this is new.

However, it goes hand in hand Leaked image We do not expect the camera to be very different from the Sony Xperia 1 III and Xperia 1 II – despite rumors that the camera specifications are different and that they can Including the periscope lens For the first time in the range, optical zoom is implemented over long distances.

We’ve also heard that the Sony Xperia 1 III may have a 4K display, high-end Snapdragon 888 chipset, and dedicated shortcut keys, giving you instant access to your favorite apps.

Of course nothing has been confirmed yet, but when the phone lands on April 14th we will soon find out what it has to offer and fully cover the Docrador release, so check back in time for everything. details.

By G.S.Marena