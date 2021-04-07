After four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Anthony Ackler will play for the Houston Texans. The Houston Chronicle broadcast the news daily on April 6.

Since the contract has not yet been formalized at the time of this writing, Texans and Anthony Ackler have not commented on the information. Various technical methods, including conducting a physical examination, must be resolved in advance.

In April 2017, Notre Dame-des-Pins signed a three-year contract with Buchanan as a free agent. As a banned free agent, his contract was renewed in March 2020 for a fourth season.

In his first three seasons, Ackler had ten passes for 84 yards, in addition to making several volumes for his block.

In the 2020 season, Anthony Ackler missed six games with a calf injury. Buchanan won the Super Bowl, and Rob Kronkowski was favored by Aguirre for this game against the Kansas mayors. O.J. Howard and Cameron Brade wanted a tight final in every game.

Texans, who plays in the US Conference, joined the NFL in 2002 as an expansion team. The team reached the final of the conference four times, including in 2019 (loss to the firsts).