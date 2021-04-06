The All-Star Game is set to take place in Colorado

Over the past few days, MLP has opted to relocate to host its 2021 All-Star Games.It was supposed to be in Atlanta, but political decisions in Georgia have pushed MLP in the right direction.

Obviously, the MLP should be in a hurry to find a backup plan. After all, this event will take place in July.

We learned earlier today that we need to make a decision earlier this week. Although nothing is official, it seems.

According to Buster Olney, MLP is playing its all-star game in Denver.

Colorado’s Coors Field is expected to be the site of the 2021 All-Star Games. – Buster Olney (usterbuster_ESBN) April 6, 2021

Keep in mind that the draft will land there too … if everything is confirmed.

So since the Cardinals will be playing in Colorado in early July, we were able to see Nolan Arinado land in Colorado (in the colors of the national team, this time) for the second time.

Obviously, we need to think about round competition. There, the ball travels well and the competition is extraordinary. Is this a decision factor?

If the event takes place and is successful it could help the cause of the Rockies who have been dragged through the mud for the past few months.

So, it needs to be confirmed in the next few weeks.