Best streak between Steff Curry and a team player in the middle of a match

Feb 12, 2021

Feb 12, 2021 0 Comments
In the Warriors, confidence dominates when the ball is in the hands of Steph Curry. After another card from the leader, we further confirmed against Magic this Thursday night. A team player, he never doubted.

After finishing their road trip in Texas on a high note, the Warriors returned home Thursday night to face the magic. An excellent opponent to pursue this victory, it was a task accomplished by the Steve Kerr men: final score 111-105. A close meeting, but one that ends well for them.

When Andrew Wiggins decided to get up a bit with 21 8/13 shooting units, Step curry He did it in his regular yard with 40 points in 14/26 shooting. Bonus? A chin 10/19 three points, plus 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals.

At the end of the first quarter it was a big heat impact for the leader who already had 12 points on the clock. When the curry is playing like that, the dubs will be hard to beat. In addition, we had the right to a good view during this meeting, while Baby Face was completely on fire.

Curry alone behind the bow? Yes, this is the worst defense from Orlando, it can’t be. Toscano-Anderson can celebrate directly without waiting for the ball to fall into the basket, which has the gift of annoying the opposing coach.

Promise, nothing is done against Steppe tonight. Appreciate some of its highlights:

Steff Curry is still in a cloud like some of his teammates. When the Warriors play like this, this is a team that needs to be completely alert.

