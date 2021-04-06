CNN: Russia is increasing its presence in the Arctic and testing “supervisions”. Photo & Video | Peace

Russia is increasing the number of its military bases, and is testing a “supervision” in the Arctic – the robot torpedo with a nuclear reactor.

Writes about it CNN… Publication clarifies that the Poseidon 2M39 is aimed at destroying coastal infrastructure and cities.

According to weapons experts, the torpedo robot is very real and may already be in service with the Russian army.

Satellite images also show that the Kremlin, where MiG-31pm aircraft and new radar systems are located, has significantly increased the number of military bases on its north coast.

Publication sources point out that such actions are important for the United States and its allies because they create the opportunity to “plan power for the North Atlantic.”

Moreover, the Americans fear that the Kremlin wants to seize control of the Arctic in this way.

“Russia is modernizing Soviet – era airports and radar installations, creating new ports and search and rescue centers, and building a fleet of its nuclear and conventional avalanches,” said Pentagon spokesman Thomas Campbell.

