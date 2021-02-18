One of the bloody ‘godfathers’ of the 70s and 80s, the leader of the Mafia in Naples dies in prison – News Sources

Rafael Catolo, hat al MafiasFrom Naples, he died in prison at the age of 79 due to sepsis, he told reporters on Thursday ItalyAcquired by AFP.

Catolo, one of the bloody mafia “godfathers” of the 1970s and ’80s, was detained at a hospital in Pharma. During his 57 years in prison, he showed no remorse for the crimes he committed and did not cooperate with justice. Instead, he earned the nickname Professor from other prisoners, for his charm and poetic talent.

The group he founded, Nua Comora Organisatta, commanded all other neopolitan mafia clans. Catolo led her out of prisons where she spent most of her adult life. He had great powers to the extent that he was associated with the secret services of Italy and the political class.

Born in Naples in 1941, Catolo was sentenced to life in prison for killing a man who had hurt his sister when he was 22 years old. However, through his contacts, he was able to win major contracts for gangs during the reconstruction of the southern Italian city of Irfinia, which was devastated by an earthquake in 1980 that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Guttolo’s criminal empire made money from a variety of activities ranging from cigarette smuggling to public administration contracts. At the same time, an average of 300 assassinations a year took place under his leadership.

Gutulo has repeatedly claimed to have secrets that could destroy the Italian state, but he never used them.

Writer Roberto Saviano, a liaison to the Mafia and with death threats for his revelations, said that according to La Stampa, “the professor” was “a stronger godfather than a prime minister. Life.”