Bolivian judiciary orders arrest of former president Jeanine ez

Ez released a document from the Los Bass Departmental Attorney’s Office accusing him of “terrorism, treason and conspiracy.”

The Bolivian prosecutor’s office issued an arrest warrant this Friday against former President Jeanine ez and several of his ministers on charges of treason and terrorism, and conspiracy against former President Evo Morales.

“Political persecution began. The MAS (Movement for Socialism, the ruling party) has decided to return to the styles of dictatorship. It is a shame that Bolivia does not need dictators, it needs independence and solutions, ”he said on Twitter.

Political persecution began. MAS has decided to return to the styles of dictatorship. It is a shame that Bolivia does not need dictators, it needs independence and solutions. You can download the complaint that you intend to harass us: https://t.co/eVQKCMtcui – Genine Aces Chavez (e Genine Anes) March 12, 2021

Lydia Patti, a former MAS legislator, last December condemned the promotion of former President Morales in November 2019 after 14 years in power with her former ministers, ex-servicemen, ex-police officers and civilians. The former president has always argued that he fell victim to a conspiracy.

After several protests over allegations of irregularities in the October 2019 election process, Morales resigned along with a number of subsequent officials. Chase, who was the second vice president of the Senate at the time, accepted power in the face of a power vacuum.

Arturo Murillo, Alvaro Coymbra and Luis Fernando Lopez, two members of Eisenhower’s interim cabinet, also issued arrest warrants against him. Rodrigo Guzman Beni, who served as energy minister, was detained in the department and will soon be transferred to La Paz. Other allies of the former president have also been summoned by Bolivian justice.

Public complaint

They have been detained illegally and badly Od Rodrigo_Gusmanci There is also an arrest warrant against the former energy minister in the “conspiracy” arms case Genine Anes @yerko_nunez Against me. – Alvvarocoimbrac March 12, 2021

