Carbon emissions and global warming - what's the connection ... what should we do? | Why carbon emission is always connected with global warming?

Many animals are already migrating in search of warmer climates. Climate change caused by global warming will cause excessively heavy rainfall in some parts of the earth. In some places there will be severe drought with no drizzle. Thus, food shortages occur without crops thriving. Of these, the most vulnerable are the unknown animals.

Scientists predict that sea levels will rise by 26 to 82 cm in the next 100 years if the Earth continues to warm at the same level. Storms and hurricanes will intensify. Water scarcity is our future. Animals that cannot adapt to rising temperatures are on the verge of extinction.