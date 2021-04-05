Trump has called for a boycott of Coca-Cola and several other companies. “It’s time for Republicans and Conservatives to retaliate.”

Donald Trump has called for a boycott of companies working to “raise a culture of abolition” in relation to Georgia’s election law. “The time has come for Republicans and Conservatives to retaliate,” the former US president wrote.

That was suggested by the former president on Saturday Republicans I learned from the tactics Democrats And boycotted companies that condemned Georgia’s new electoral reform.

For years, far-left Democrats have played a dirty game, ignoring products when the company does anything or issues a statement that offends in any way. Now they are playing a big game to awaken the culture of abolition and our sacred choices

– He wrote Donald Trump In the published statement.

The time has come for the Republicans and the Conservatives to retaliate – we have more than them – at least for now! We will ignore Major Baseball League, Coca Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, Viacom CBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS and Merck. Do not go back to their products until they are gone

– Appealed.

We can play it better than they can

Trump was saying.

At the same time, he reiterated that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

They rigged and stole our 2020 presidential election, in which we won a landslide victory, and boycotted and intimidated companies in an attempt to force them to submit. Never give up, never give up! The extreme left will destroy our country if we allow them. We will not become a socialist nation. Merry Christmas!

The former president asked his supporters.

Republicans began the boycott

Some Republicans have announced they will remove Coca-Cola products from their offices following an appeal by the former US president.

Unfortunately, since the adoption of the “2021 Electoral Integrity Act” your organization has made a conscious decision to maintain a national dialogue aimed at deliberately misleading the people of Georgia and deepening divisions in our larger state.

– Politicians wrote in a letter to Coca-Cola.