Home Technology Orkut is back with a new name, Hargo

Orkut is back with a new name, Hargo

Apr 05, 2021 0 Comments
Orkut is back with a new name, Hargo

News Daily Digital Desk: Even though the name Orkut is more familiar to those born in the nineties, social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and messaging apps have not seen the light of day. In the net world, Orkut 7 reached the pinnacle of popularity as a social platform at a time when Yahoo Messenger and Rediffmail were ruling, so when you hear the name Orkut, Tech-Savira gets nostalgic.

When Google announced in 2014 that Orkut would be shut down forever, users were helpless. Finally, they have old love in one corner of the mind to get a new family on Facebook. Great news for those users Orkut is back! Yes, you heard exactly the shocking news! Orkut is back with a new look and a new name

Orkut 7 itself admits to the fact that he is not. Who is this Orkut? Google employee 6 named him Orkut who created a new social network 7 in the style of Orkut.com whose name is Hello.com 7 which is currently being introduced as a mobile app The app is available in English, Turkish, French, Spanish and Portuguese. IPhone and Android smartphone users can easily download and use the app. However, Orkut 7 says it has not yet arrived in India as Orkut is becoming so popular that people around the world can use the app.

Sangpad Pratin News App: Download the News Daily app to get the latest news updates

Like on Facebook to stay in the news regularly Follow him on Twitter .

Get all the news updates on the News Daily

READ  Apple Airports Pro prices are lower than black silver. But for how long?

You May Also Like

IPhone 13 Pro Mock-Up Reveals Apple's Peak Outcome!

IPhone 13 Pro Mock-Up Reveals Apple’s Peak Outcome!

celular-bajo-el-sol

Why does the cell phone get hot?

Duna

The hacker website has data from 500 million Facebook users

An American spy drone circled the sky for six hours over Donbass

An American spy drone circled the sky for six hours over Donbass

vi

By mistake, Vodafone Idea lost 23 lakh subscribers, not adding 17 lakh TRAI | Vodafone Idea Limited | Reliance Jio | Technology | Technology News | Technology News | Technology News | Malayalam Technology News

They "picked up" 50 mobile phones in 1.5 minutes

They “picked up” 50 mobile phones in 1.5 minutes

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *