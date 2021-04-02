Home Technology They “picked up” 50 mobile phones in 1.5 minutes

They “picked up” 50 mobile phones in 1.5 minutes

Apr 02, 2021 0 Comments
They "picked up" 50 mobile phones in 1.5 minutes

First entry: April 2, 2021, 09:37

Report: Pancreatitis villouscuts

The “Mice” team entered a mobile phone shop in Moscow and took less than a minute and a half to “pick up” more than 50 mobile phones.

As can be seen from Zougla.gr’s report, everything happened after 3:30 p.m. On Thursday, April 1, four people appeared outside the store’s main door.

As you can see in the video-documentary presented and hosted by Zougla.gr, the bookmakers were apparently able to use a blunt instrument to level the glass door and exit the business like siphons and clear everything in their path.

Two of them ran to the windows of their mobile phones and started “unloading” them, while another partner rushed to the cash registers and “cleaned” their contents. The fourth Ciliatoros left the duty shop.

Watch the video documentation from the invasion

The alarm began to sound, however the robbers did not appear to be frightened and the robbery continued, which, as mentioned above, lasted less than a minute and a half.

Then they left the store. According to reports, the robbers were able to seize more than 50 mobile phones, two laptops, four tablets and hundreds of euros in cash.

Investigations of men in EL.AS. Finding and arresting them is active.

Last Updated: 2 April 2021, 09:39

READ  Hospitals may be forced to relocate Govt patients

You May Also Like

vi

By mistake, Vodafone Idea lost 23 lakh subscribers, not adding 17 lakh TRAI | Vodafone Idea Limited | Reliance Jio | Technology | Technology News | Technology News | Technology News | Malayalam Technology News

Outsiders suffer from connectivity issues on release day • Eurogamer.net

Outsiders suffer from connectivity issues on release day • Eurogamer.net

Suitable for Social Networking Photos - Top 5 Photo Editing Apps for Android Phones

Suitable for Social Networking Photos – Top 5 Photo Editing Apps for Android Phones

Backup Day: Ads on Arc, Jet Drive, Samsung SST ...

Backup Day: Ads on Arc, Jet Drive, Samsung SST …

What does blockchain do in the vaccine passport?

What does blockchain do in the vaccine passport?

The use of WhatsApp in the corporate environment is enormous. This is a mistake in many ways

The use of WhatsApp in the corporate environment is enormous. This is a mistake in many ways

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *