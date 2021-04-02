These habits and psychological characteristics may indicate that you are a genius | Health and Wellness

Many may have wondered what are the defining characteristics of a ‘genius’. That is often said Born with an innate talent in a particular field With all the energy required for such a function.

But what makes these people so different? There are no clear answers to this question, and yes, different experts have tried to clarify these characteristics Geniuses are naturally talentedBut talent is not the defining characteristic of geniuses.

For example, the American Musicology Physician Craig Wright, Who has spent more than two decades studying the greatest men in history and present, said in an interview BBC Mundo The greatest geniuses are the ones who make the most people and the ones who make the most impact in the long run.

The expert developed a “genius formula”: G = SxNxD. This means that genius (G) is equal to how important (S) its impact or change is, which is multiplied by the number of people affected (n) and its duration (d).

However, there are certain habits and psychological characteristics that define ‘geniuses’. Psychologist Mihali Sisiksentmihali, In his book Creativity, Presents five personality traits of geniuses:

1. Analysis and Excitement: Genius is a defining characteristic of people who are abducted by their work, and their negative desire to know reality, even if they are surrounded by talented human beings.

2. Self-criticism: These individuals spend a lot of time thinking about what they want to achieve, whether they are successful, and if not, what they need to change. In addition, they are generally very systematic in their practices.

3. They act out of interest, not money: True geniuses love their work, rarely engaging in it for money or reward, but with interest and professionalism.

4. They are lonely people: The creators constantly reflect on their work, which has some drawbacks. Thinking about work without stopping causes drainage in personal relationships. Most geniuses fail to establish social relationships in their youth, mainly because they are interested in fields alien to peers.

5. They may be frantic: Most geniuses develop neurological traits because their commitment makes them selfish and hysterical to respect their abilities.

For its part, Craig Wright, Maintains it Many of these great minds are scholars, they know different parts. “Most of them, in a way, have side thinking,” he said. They see many experiences at once, and as a result, they are obviously different because they can combine different elements that others cannot. ”

The expert emphasizes, “If one is raising children, it is important to express them to different experiences: if they like science, you can encourage them to read novels; if they are interested in politics, they can learn to paint. Parents who force their children to focus on an activity as the best Olympic swimmer or the next Nobel Prize in Physics get it wrong“.

In addition, Wright classifies them as ethical, original, flexible, enthusiastic, rebellious people, better imaginative, misguided and interested in what they do.