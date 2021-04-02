Home Science NASA Mars Helicopter Launch Delay, April 11 The plane is due to be refilled

Apr 02, 2021 0 Comments
NASA Mars Helicopter Launch Delay, Flight To Fill On April 11 - World News in Hindi
Washington | The US space agency NASA has diligently sent a small helicopter called Intelligence with the rover to Mars, which will now take on a historic flight on April 11. Earlier it was expected to launch on April 8, but now in the announcement released on Thursday, it has been revealed that it will launch on April 11. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JBL) in Pasadena, California, made the announcement on Thursday.

NASA JBL tweeted, “Fly with us. The Mars helicopter is preparing to do something it has never done: a controlled, powered plane to another planet.”

The company said in a tweet that the helicopter was unlikely to fly before April 11. Data for this flight will arrive on April 12th.

It is much harder to fly in a controlled way on Mars than it is to fly on Earth.

If NASA succeeds in its mission, it will be the first flight of a helicopter to another planet outside Earth. This is why it is considered a historic aircraft.

The untouched features of Mars will be explored with the help of helicopters. NASA has also released an image before.

