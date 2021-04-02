Home World Mexico grants temporary visa to Victoria Salazar, daughter of Salvador killed by police in Tulum

“Documents issued by the Immigration Authority will allow minors to follow the process for settling their refugee application,” the National Migration Agency said in a statement.

Mexico’s National Migration Agency (INM) issued temporary visas this Thursday for humanitarian reasons to the two daughters of Salvador Victoria Salazar, who died at the hands of police in the southwestern state of Quintana Roo, last weekend in the Caribbean city of Toulouse.

“Documents issued by the Immigration Authority will allow minors to follow the process for settling their refugee application,” the National Migration Agency said in a statement.

The issuance of visas took place a few hours later Salvador’s mother and brother In Toulouse he met with Mexican officials and in a conversation met with Mexican Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Cர்டrdoba by phone.

Victoria Esperanza, 36, who has been living in Mexico with a humanitarian visa since 2018, was charged by four police officers last weekend with disturbing public order, killing her after two vertebrae were mutilated.

See also: New video reveals Victoria Salazar’s tragic moments before she was killed by police in Mexico

The victim had two daughters, the eldest of whom, 16, was reported missing for several hours between this Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the youngest daughter will be placed in a public dormitory after being abused by her mother’s loving partner who was arrested on Tuesday.

Victoria, four policemen who allegedly murdered three men and a woman, were videotaped during their performance and arrested and charged with murdering the woman.

Salvador President Naib Bukele on Tuesday announced that the Quintana Roo prosecutor’s office had detained Victoria’s emotional ally, a Mexican national, for “sexually abusing one of her daughters.”

READ  China chief Xi Jinping slammed for his ‘wolf warrior’ methods

According to Buckell, the mother left her youngest daughter in the shelter of the National Organization for the Integrated Development of Families (DIF) before she died.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lபpez Obrador has declared that the event “fills him with grief, pain and shame.”

IOM, UNHCR, UN-DH and UN Many UN like women. Agencies have called for an “immediate and impartial” investigation.

