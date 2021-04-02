A revolution in NFL jersey numbers? | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

During the off-season, NFL teams can advance rule changes, which are then voted on by all owners. On the Kansas City side, Chiefs has put forward a plan that could revolutionize the visual aspect of games.

Currently, the choice of numbers on jerseys is highly coded. Quarterbacks, kickers and punters are the only 1 to 9 picks.

With the Chiefs’ proposal, riders (except Daisy Hill and Lamar Jackson) can access these numbers, for example. As with university teams, the possibilities are vastly expanding. It will also delight some university players and they can keep the numbers. The proposal may have been encouraging as the chiefs have retired 10 shirts and the chances are dwindling.

The proposal will be approved by 24 of the 32 owners to verify at the next meeting of the owners.

The number proposed by the chiefs

Quarterbacks, kickers, punters: 1-19

Running back, full pack, tight ends, Recipients: 1–49 and 80-89

Ligne attack: 50–79

Defensive line: 50–79 and 90-99

Linebackers: 1–59 and 90-99

Defensive back: 1–49

Current number

Quarterbacks, kickers, punters: 1-19

Running backs, defensive backs: 20-49

Fullbacks, tight ends: 40-49 and 80-89

Recipients: 10-19 and 80-89

Ligne attack: 50–79

Defensive line: 50–79 and 90-99

Linebackers: 40-59 and 90-99