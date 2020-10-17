Lomasenko-Lopez weight-results, video, face, fight set

As Vasily Lomasenko and Theofimo Lopez are 100 percent set for Saturday night’s ESPN main event, both lightweight title lists weigh in on their three-belt coordination competition.

Lopez (15-0, 12 KO) first entered the scales and was fit for 135 pounds, in the right range. Lomachenko (14-1, 10 Go) was next and 135th.

How to see Lomachenko vs Lopez

Date: Sat, Oct.17 | Start time: 10:00 pm ET (Main Card) / 7:30 pm ET (Prelims)

Location: MGM Top Rank Bubble, Las Vegas, N.V.

TV: ESPN (Main Card) | Stream: ESPN + (Prelims)

The main event is weights and face, which broke the rules of social distance and everything, but in this particular case it is not so necessary, because they are going to be in a ring where they do not fight with each other and breathe. Tomorrow night anyway, the video starts at about 21 minutes:

On the main card, Alex Suczeto (30-1, 19g) and Arnold Barbosa Jr. (24-0, 10g) will face off in a major 10-round junior welterweight clash. Both fighters were in the right range, weighing 140 on the nose.

At the main card opening, Edgar Berlanga (14-0, 14 KO) appears to be pursuing the first round of his career KO series against senior Lanelle Bellows (20-5-3, 13 KO) in an eight-round Super Middleweight fight. Berlanga initially weighed in at 169 and then had to drop down to 169, which is the contract weight. The Bellows came in 169.