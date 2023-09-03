Press Stories: Oklahoma State Football Triumphs Over Central Arkansas in Opener with QB Trio

Title: Gunnar Gundy Leads Oklahoma State to Opening Season Victory against Central Arkansas

In an exciting opening matchup, Gunnar Gundy showed his skills as the starting quarterback for Oklahoma State, leading the team to a 27-13 victory over Central Arkansas. Gundy’s performance was marked by two fourth-quarter scoring drives that secured the win for the Cowboys.

Gundy, displaying poise and precision, completed seven of nine passes for an impressive 106 yards. Additionally, he showcased his versatility by rushing twice for 20 yards, proving to be a formidable threat both in the air and on the ground.

Throughout the game, Oklahoma State faced challenges on both sides of the ball. The team’s run game initially struggled for three quarters but managed to find its rhythm in the final quarter, tallying 97 yards on 16 carries. This late surge in the ground game played a crucial role in the team’s victory.

Defensively, the Cowboys displayed a mixed performance. While at times they allowed Central Arkansas to orchestrate big drives, they also made key stops when it mattered most, ensuring that their lead remained intact. This resilience showcased the team’s determination and ability to overcome adversity.

Notably, several transfer players made an immediate impact in their first game for the Cowboys. Running back Elijah Collins and receiver De’Zhaun Stribling both played pivotal roles in Oklahoma State’s offensive success, highlighting the team’s depth and talent.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys had to contend with a few notable absences and injuries. Right guard Preston Wilson and right tackle Jake Springfield were unable to participate in the game, impacting the team’s offensive line. Furthermore, backup middle linebacker Justin Wright was forced to leave the game due to an unspecified injury.

Despite these obstacles, Oklahoma State’s triumph in their season opener sets a promising tone for the rest of the season. Gunnar Gundy’s standout performance, the team’s resilient defense, and the impact of new transfer players demonstrate the Cowboys’ potential for success in the weeks to come.

As the team looks ahead to future matchups, they will undoubtedly seek to improve their run game from the start and address their injury concerns. With Gundy leading the offense and a determined defense, Oklahoma State fans can be optimistic about what lies ahead for their team.