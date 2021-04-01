US imposes sanctions on Lukashenko regime – UN

KIEV. March 31. UNN. US State Department imposes sanctions on 9 Belarusian companies They are bringing huge profits to the rule of Alexander Lukashenko. This information was published on the official website of the US State Department, writes UNN.

details

The “black list” includes 9 Belarusian companies that make the most profit for Lukashenko. Most of them are energy companies.

We are talking about Pilneptekim; Pilneptekim USA; நாப்தாலீன்; Belarusian Oil Trade House; பில்ஷினா; Crotno nitrogen; Crotno Chemical Fiber; O.J.S.C. Lagokraska; OJSC “Bolotsk-Fiberglass”.

The restrictions will take effect one week from April 7. All cooperation with these companies will be restricted to US individuals and law firms.

It is noteworthy that only in 2015 did Washington lift sanctions against these companies in Belarus. However, due to Lukashenko’s behavior, the restrictions were lifted. U.S. officials have warned Minsk that sanctions could be tightened if the regime continues to violate human rights.

Let’s add

It should be noted that the United States has imposed sanctions on Belarus for rigging the last presidential election and the repression of the Lukashenko regime against peaceful protesters. Rallies in Belarus Proceed Since the fall of 2020. The United States first imposed sanctions on Lukashenko in November last year. The “black list” includes a close circle of Belarusian leaders.