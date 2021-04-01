The United States and China have exchanged data on their missions to Mars

The rocket carrying China’s Tianwen-1 Mars vehicle was spotted on July 23, 2020 after being launched in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China. EFE / EPA / STR



When the respective probes go to Mars, China and the United States held consultations on a series of extraordinary exchanges between the two rival countries earlier this year.

The China National Space Agency He confirmed Wednesday that he had maintained Meetings and contacts with NASA January to March “Ensure Air Safety” Of their spaceships.

U.S. law prohibits almost everything Communications between NASA and China over concerns about technology theft And The secrecy of the Beijing space program, Which is supported by his army.

Exceptions can be made anytime NASA can certify to Congress that it has all the security to protect your informationThe executive director of the American Space Agency said, Steve Jursik, At a video conference last week.

Zursik noted when the most recent exchange China provided orbit and other data for its voyage to Mars Can be analyzed Risk of conflict.

“We have a specific commitment to them.”, He said.

Ken Powersox, Executive Director of NASA’s Unmanned Space Mission and Steve Zurzik, Executive Director during NASA / Joel Kovsky / REUTERS

His statements were first reported by the website Spacenews.

“It simply came to our notice then Joe Biden From Congress to determine how the United States engages with China in non-military space operations as part of an overall strategy toward the Asian company.

The orbit of Mars has been busy this year since the arrival of studies from the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates.

Rover Diligence NASA landed on the surface of Mars in February and began its exploration. Chinese study, Tianwen-1, Travels around the planet in preparation for landing in May or June. Anyone in the Emirates will not land just because it is in orbit.

(With AP info)

