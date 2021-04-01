Home Science The United States and China have exchanged data on their missions to Mars

The United States and China have exchanged data on their missions to Mars

Apr 01, 2021 0 Comments
The United States and China have exchanged data on their missions to Mars
The rocket carrying China’s Tianwen-1 Mars vehicle was spotted on July 23, 2020 after being launched in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China. EFE / EPA / STR

When the respective probes go to Mars, China and the United States held consultations on a series of extraordinary exchanges between the two rival countries earlier this year.

The China National Space Agency He confirmed Wednesday that he had maintained Meetings and contacts with NASA January to March “Ensure Air Safety” Of their spaceships.

U.S. law prohibits almost everything Communications between NASA and China over concerns about technology theft And The secrecy of the Beijing space program, Which is supported by his army.

Exceptions can be made anytime NASA can certify to Congress that it has all the security to protect your informationThe executive director of the American Space Agency said, Steve Jursik, At a video conference last week.

Zursik noted when the most recent exchange China provided orbit and other data for its voyage to Mars Can be analyzed Risk of conflict.

“We have a specific commitment to them.”, He said.

Ken Powersox, Executive Director of NASA's Unmanned Space Mission and Steve Zurzik, Executive Director during NASA / Joel Kovsky / REUTERS
Ken Powersox, Executive Director of NASA’s Unmanned Space Mission and Steve Zurzik, Executive Director during NASA / Joel Kovsky / REUTERS

His statements were first reported by the website Spacenews.

“It simply came to our notice then Joe Biden From Congress to determine how the United States engages with China in non-military space operations as part of an overall strategy toward the Asian company.

The orbit of Mars has been busy this year since the arrival of studies from the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates.

READ  Big Penn's twice-giant giant space rock to cross Earth tonight

Rover Diligence NASA landed on the surface of Mars in February and began its exploration. Chinese study, Tianwen-1, Travels around the planet in preparation for landing in May or June. Anyone in the Emirates will not land just because it is in orbit.

(With AP info)

Continue reading:

Why might Mars cover the oceans of water beneath its surface?
This is the ship that will bring the first models of Mars to Earth
The diligent robot made its first voyage to Mars and photographed the tracks it left behind

You May Also Like

equilibrio ecológico

NASA says humans are breaking with the Earth’s natural ecological balance

El

Curiosity rover’s interesting ‘selfie’ on Mars

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity: Legs spread, first flight approaching

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity: Legs spread, first flight approaching

Perbedaan Gerhana Matahari Total dan Gerhana Matahari Cincin

The difference between total solar eclipse and annular solar eclipse, causes and when it occurs

Arya Udri: "We hope to find traces of life on Mars" - rts.ch.

Arya Udri: “We hope to find traces of life on Mars” – rts.ch.

The way you talk speaks volumes about you! Psychologists have found that the elegant attitude is Varga, and you can see here that he does not have self-confidence!

The way you talk speaks volumes about you! Psychologists have found that the elegant attitude is Varga, and you can see here that he does not have self-confidence!

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *