Mars Helicopter Ingenuity: Legs spread, first flight approaching

The Mars helicopter ingenuity has stretched four feet, soon to land on Mars and launch its historic first flight via the Red Planet. Those interested can follow the progress of these products with the help of photos taken by the diligence of NASA Rover, which brought ingenuity. The helicopter opened, the first two legs extended, and now the other two legs were seen. Once its batteries have been recharged, diligently turn it off before exiting. The first short flight is scheduled for April 8.

Ingenuity preparation (Image: NASA / JBL-Caltech / Highs Online)

Progress photography camera (Built by: NASA / JBL-Caltech)

Ingenuity is a kind of test subject as part of a technical demonstration and perseverance. The helicopter must be the first man-made object to fly over another planet, first proving that it actually works. During his flight, he had to take photos showing the planet from a completely different perspective than we are accustomed to from rovers and probes. If everything goes well with the first short vertical departure, more flights can be followed. After landing, the plane has a total of 30 Tuesdays (31 Earth days) as diligence dedicates itself to its core mission and searches for possible traces of the former life. The ingenuity will be left later.

Curiosity is still active

Curiosity Selby from March 16th (Built in: NASA / JBL-Caltech / MSSS)

So while diligence is busy unlocking ingenuity, its predecessor Curiosity reminds us that it is still on Mars. In early March, the rover approached an apparent rock formation, which NASA baptized “Mont Merco”. Curiosity has now taken one of her selfies, which has attracted attention since the beginning of her career. There is one 3D image of the rock Another magnificent panorama showing the rock and the surrounding area. It represents a geographical change zone, NASA explains, and it is hoped that surface analysis will provide additional insights into what happened when Mars became the desert planet we know today.

Panorama from March 3rd (Built in: NASA / JBL-Caltech / MSSS)



