Home Science Curiosity rover’s interesting ‘selfie’ on Mars

Curiosity rover’s interesting ‘selfie’ on Mars

Mar 31, 2021 0 Comments
El

The Rover interested from NASA, Found Mars planet Taking a sample of the space and sending images to Earth Curious took a ‘selfie’ Thanks for its robot arm. An interesting snapshot of a place called ‘Mont Merco’, which is a reference to the mountains of France.

In early March, NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover began accessing it Impressive rock formation. ‘Selby’ is called ‘Mont Merco’ and ‘Nontron’ in a rock model near a new borehole, which is the 30th model to date.


So, ‘Selfie’ is made up of 60 pictures Retrieved March 26, 2021, from MAHLI. These were linked to 11 pictures taken on the Mastcom Mast or to the Rover “head” on March 16, 2021.

As explained in the NASA release, the Curiosity drill sparked the model so that the scientific team could better understand the composition of the rock and the clues it could provide about Mars’ past.

Curiosity also provided a pair of panoramas on March 4, 2021 using its Mastcam. By shooting a panorama from a distance of about 40 meters from the outside, then turning to one side and shooting another from the same distance, the rover created an effect stereoscopic for those seen in 3D viewers.

Studying the exterior from more than one angle helps scientists To get a better idea of ​​the 3D geometry of the sedimentary layers of Mount Merco.


READ  Fireball Video: Largest meteor strikes above the United States 'I thought it was a nuclear attack!' | Science | News

You May Also Like

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity: Legs spread, first flight approaching

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity: Legs spread, first flight approaching

Perbedaan Gerhana Matahari Total dan Gerhana Matahari Cincin

The difference between total solar eclipse and annular solar eclipse, causes and when it occurs

Arya Udri: "We hope to find traces of life on Mars" - rts.ch.

Arya Udri: “We hope to find traces of life on Mars” – rts.ch.

The way you talk speaks volumes about you! Psychologists have found that the elegant attitude is Varga, and you can see here that he does not have self-confidence!

The way you talk speaks volumes about you! Psychologists have found that the elegant attitude is Varga, and you can see here that he does not have self-confidence!

Elm announces a number of technical positions for men and women at its headquarters

Elm announces a number of technical positions for men and women at its headquarters

JEE first female first place Kavya score 100 percent

JEE first female first place Kavya score 100 percent

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *