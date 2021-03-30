Cinema’s new ghost house is releasing its eerie trailer

A haunted house will always plot us. Night House fits right in with this option and prepares us heavily with its trailer.

If you get a letter from your dead wife that you are right, nothing after death, what do you do? A prototype that starts exactly the antagonism of David Bruckner’s next film.

Night House (Renamed Prey of a shadow In French) may be the next big surprise of this year. The director of the film is wearing Ritual Broadcast on Netflix, Night House Thanks to a wonderful destiny for his festival life.

In fact, David Bruckner’s horrific film was screened during the Sundance 2020 festival, and it went unnoticed. Search Engine Pictures took advantage of the opportunity to distribute the film in theaters. The trailer is now available and wonderfully teases the future fears of American cinema.

The trailer reveals itself very elegantly with the premise that some elements of the plot are of interest to us. Written by Luke Piotrovsky and Ben Collins, they will take care of the restart of the seriesHellriser On HBO, the story of the film focuses on the shock of Beth’s character.

Shocked by her husband’s death, she lives alone near a lake in her home and dreams begin to come true. There are demonic visions in his vision, calling to him. As a result, she searches for her husband’s excavations and reveals to him some strange and confusing secrets.

With a fantastic poster, the feature film also features a lead cast. Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona) Will play the lead role, which will be the same as he played Shadow HouseThere is. He is supported by Sarah Goldberg (Super In Barry) But the French girl starred Stacey Martin, especially in the masterpiece Nymphomaniac Presented by Danish Director Lars von Trier.

This year's pretty horrible promise is available in our theaters on July 14, 2021. We will be horrible in front of that Rebecca Hall Godzilla vs. Cong, Which was a resounding success at the international box office.