LeBron was delighted with the March Madness competition

Mar 29, 2021 0 Comments
LeBron James après un panier lors du Game 6 NBA

After losing the 2020 version for reasons Health, Basketball fans happily return to the March frenzy. For example, LeBron James was pasted on his television this Sunday, and he was delighted ahead of the meeting between Alabama and UCLA.

If you are wondering why this Sunday’s meeting of Atlantic, Alabama and UCLA is a March Madness event, it may help you to understand this event. After using a few seconds to play and missing two free throws, the Crimson Tide crossed the field in 4 seconds and snatched extra time …

The madness of March has hit again! In the worst case scenario, favorite Alabama in the 16th round was able to seek extra time! LeBron James, Who was in front of his TV for this meeting, reacted on social networks and he was happy கூட even though his gaming intelligence was quickly recaptured!

I wonder why they didn’t make a mistake. . Extension now.

If LeBron James had lifted himself up by the frenzy of the event, I couldn’t help but wonder why UCLA didn’t make a mistake before the shoot to win … luck to the Bruins had no impact on this little tactical bug because they won in extra time!

There is no doubt that the king will continue to follow until the end of the March Madness, and he is right. Only NCAA can provide us with such footage!

