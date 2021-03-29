Dishcloth or Forest Comp Monday evening

To clear Written by Bertrand Tavernier, watch or watch American Comedy Evening at Arte and Forrest Gamble

Tribute to Bertrand Tavernier continues 8:50 pm on the 5th of France With the broadcast – scheduled before the director’s death – of the film To clear With Philip Noiret, Isabel Hubert and Jean-Pierre Marielle (1981)

In colonial Africa in 1938, a meek policeman dominated by his entourage suddenly becomes a relentless vigilante who wants to wipe out corruption.

The hilarious satire of the customs and customs of the time, Philip Noiret Master.

Dish Towel Trailer

American Comedy Night Art.

A 20m55, How to steal a million dollars With Audrey Hepburn and Peter O’Toole.

The daughter of an art swindler has hired a police officer to steal a fake statue posing as a thief.

A beautiful comedy in the setting of “Kai Paris”

How to steal a million dollar trailer

A 22m55 Return of the Pink Panther Peter with Sellers (1974)

Disaster: The Pink Panther has been stolen again, meaning the world’s largest diamond. Inspector Glass Chow, who went down in history for thanking Peter vendors, is back in service.

We revisit this chapter without dissatisfaction, but the next one will be a milestone When the Pink Panther gets in trouble, The best of the series, the most stunning.

Return of the Pink Panther trailer

Finally, In the W9, 9:05 p.m., 90s success (six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor), Forest Comp Written by Robert Gemekis (1994) with Tom Hanks and Robin Wright

From the late 1940s to the Watergate affair, including the Vietnam War, three decades of American history through the story of the turbulent life of a weak-minded man with a big heart.

Sometimes pleasant but innovative entertainment.

Forest comp trailer