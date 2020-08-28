Magda Szubanski’s contemporary swipe at Pete Evans

Communicate about revenge! Comedian Magda Szubanski has taken an additional swipe at celeb chef Pete Evans on social media for his scepticism of coronavirus.

The Tv set and movie actor, properly-acknowledged for her iconic part as Sharon Strzelecki on Kath & Kim, tweeted a story about the feud, with a caption that read: “And of system a lot more alarming to me than just about anything these people say about my fat is that THEY Really don’t Feel COVID IS True!

“That poses a considerably increased chance to other people’s wellbeing than me staying excess fat. Excess fat ain’t contagious. 🙏🏻”

The post has previously been preferred by much more than 1500 persons and retweeted a lot more than 150 occasions.

There have been a quantity of supportive replies on the 59-calendar year-old comedian’s post, including 1 person who tweeted: “Magda, remember to know that you are beloved. As an RN I am actually grateful to you for your advocacy. Thank you.”

Canadian-Australian author Tara Moss also commented, stating: “Don’t let the jerks, COVID deniers and excess fat-shamers get to you, Magda. You are a winner, and you are liked by many.”

Evans, 47, has been acknowledged to submit memes on social media that have questioned whether or not coronavirus is authentic.

A single was titled: ‘There is NO pandemic’.

Earlier on in the working day, Szubanski also posted a image of a “paleo brekkie”.

On Tuesday morning, Szubanski claimed Evans extra fat shamed her in his Facebook post slamming the Victorian Government’s selection to use “well identified celebrities” in an promotion marketing campaign urging people today to comply with coronavirus wellbeing orders.



Szubanski’s character Sharon Strzelecki options in a person of the tv ads.

The previous My Kitchen area Rules decide wrote in his article: “The most offensive and disgraceful adverts I have ever found in television are circulating in Victoria at present, utilizing a couple of nicely regarded celebrities,” he wrote.

“It is so unhappy to see this sort of brainwashing developing to kids and households in that point out and have experienced sufficient of the lies. Ample is sufficient.

“Imagine if they truly wished to enable people get healthy … how would an advertisement like that appear and audio?”

Szubanski took offence to the post and replied with a picture of her Polish grandmother and applied a hashtag #fattiesunite.

The tweet went on to read: “Frankly I am ill to f***ing loss of life of skinny people today (yes Pete Evans and your followers) assuming they are morally and spiritually excellent.

“By the way … I was Raised on vitamins and kelp and black strap molasses and apple cider vinegar and so on and many others after my father received cancer in 1967 (prior to Pete Evans was even born) and embraced choice therapies. My father also had Operation!!!”