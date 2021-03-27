TRAI sets deadline for total SMS: TRAI alert; Banks’ SMS service with LIC will be closed from April, because – if the new SMS rules are not followed, the entire SMS service of licensed and leading banks may be blocked from April 1

Highlights: The telecom regulator has now taken stern action against companies that send bulk SMS.

Has compiled a list of 40 default companies across the country.

If the new rules are not implemented, the SMS service will be suspended from April 1

Navi Delhi: Mobile withdrawal Total SMS The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has now cracked down on bulk SMS sending companies. A list of the default 40 companies across the country has been published. The telecom regulator has warned that the SMS service will be discontinued from April if these companies do not comply with the rules by the end of March 31.

Banks will be privatized; Important Updates by the Governor of the Reserve Bank

Leading banks and Life Insurance Corporation of India are among the 40 companies that violate the total SMS rules. Major banks include State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Troy has given these banks and LIC a March 31, 2021 deadline to comply with the new rules.

Want to invest in ELSS; Find out the opinions of investment experts

Sufficient time has already been given to financial service companies and telemarketers to comply with the new regulations. However, the telecom regulator said 40 companies had not yet complied. Therefore, if they do not comply with the rules by March 31, 2021, the SMS service of these companies will be discontinued from April 1, Troy said.

Cyrus Mistry’s dismissal is justified; Historical decision of the Supreme Court

From April 1, it has been clarified that non-compliant SMS will be blocked. Companies that send messages for business purposes are required to register their news headlines and templates with the telecom operator. This will be explored from the template on the blockchain platform when going to SMS company, payment companies and others like this.

This can put a strain on SMS services, especially by deceiving customers with financial services and financial gain. On March 25, 2021, the Telecom Regulator discussed scrubbing data and SMS scrubbing with telemarketing companies and intermediary service providers.