Oscar-winning American writer and screenwriter Larry McMurray has died – rts.ch

American writer Larry McMurray has died at the age of 84, AFP learned Friday from his agent. He is best known for co-writing the screenplay for “The Secret of Brokeback Mountain”.

“Larry McMurray died last night, March 25, of a heart attack,” said Amanda Lundberg. The author “was surrounded by his loved ones he lived with, including his longtime writing partner Diana Osana, his wife Norma Boy and their three dogs,” he said in a statement.

His son, folk singer James McMatri and grandson also attended with the artist, who will be buried in his home state of Texas.

Winner of the Oscars in 2006

Larry McMurray shared the Oscar with Diana Osana in 2006 for the screenplay “The Secret of Brockback Mountain”, an adaptation of a short story by Annie Brooks, in which the Texan writer revisited her favorite genre in the West. A homosexual love affair between two cowboys.

This new theme attracted the public and was a huge hit in theaters, being nominated for an Oscar for Best Director and Best Picture.

“Flubert of the Great Plains”

Larry McMurray, described as “Flobert of the Great Plains” by one of its authors, has written thirty novels, including his hit “Lonely Dove” and more than forty screenplays.

Her novel “Horseman, Boss By” revealed this in the early 1960s and was adapted into cinema with Paul Newman and Patricia Neil as “Everyone’s Wildest”.

Theme of rural America

McMurray’s adaptation of the screenplay for the 1971 film of the same name by Peter Boktanovic still included themes of cowboy and rural America, which had already received him nominations for an award. Oscar.

Sinifils found him after he won the Oscar for Best Picture for his novel “Tendrous Fashions”, which was renamed after Shirley McLean, Jack Nicholson and Debra Winger.

afp / oang