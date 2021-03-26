Xiaomi Surprises: Mi Mix is ​​a photoelectric with a liquid lens

Siomi continues to produceThe next March 29 event will be the next Mi Mix among the protagonists. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post The first pamphlet by a Chinese manufacturer, But there is already a confirmation: a ‘on the smartphoneInnovative camera Classified a Lens based on liquid lens.

This type of lens is possible Focal length varies, So this allows you to, for example, aCombined with macro lens and a telephoto single sensor in the same optical group – With the insignificant advantage of not being forced to amplify camera modules. The idea behind the solution is to reflect the function of the human eye, which can quickly focus on objects at different distances.