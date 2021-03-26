Home Economy Marketing: French start-up trust Tomcott raises 1 million from investment

Mar 26, 2021 0 Comments
The trust raises $ 1 million in seeds from Tomcat Invest, an investment firm that is accelerating the Tomcod factory. The French startup aims to expand its presence in the French, German and US markets.

Founded in 2019 by Nadia Gabriel, Didier Kylan and Emmanuel Nunes, the trust has been developing the Sauce solution for brands. This allows them to create (or.) “Ambassador projects” on their site to build a strong community fanbase). According to Dustin, Consumers want to show more involvement in the life of brands and product design so that their consumption gets meaning. Some players are well aware of this, DNVP or Digital Native Vertical brands, based on the success of their community in a central place..

So the startup relies on marketing the community through its ambassador programs by creating influencers and consumer brand ambassadors. Concrete, Trust’s solution allows for product testing campaigns, especially with influencers, and data collection “It is good to understand the expectations and needs of consumers 2, explains the company.

“We have the ambition to accelerate the digital transformation of brands, creating the success of those who place their community at the heart of their digital development by allowing them access Comments, Comments Nadia Gabriel, CEO of the Trust.

Foundation: Important Data

Founders: Nadia Gabriel, Didier Kylan and Emmanuel Nunes
Creation: 2019
Head office: Paris
Department: Marketing

Finance: 1 million seed from Tomcot Invest, the investment holding company that accelerated the Tomcod factory.

