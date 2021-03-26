Jessica Walter, the heroine of the “Arrested Development” series, has died in her 80s

He is best known for his portrayal of the bizarre Lucille Plut in the series “Arrested Development.” Deadline reports that American actress Jessica Walter died in her sleep on Wednesday in New York City at the age of 80.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of my beloved mother,” his daughter Brooke Bowman said in a statement. With a career spanning more than sixty years, he added that “it was his greatest pleasure to tell others stories on and off the screen,” adding that he generally celebrated “his spirit, class and Joey de Vivre”.

The actress has appeared in dozens of series and films before starring as the mighty grandmother in “Grand Prix” in 1966, then “A Thrill in the Night”, Clint Eastwood’s first attempt at 1972, and “Arrested Development”.

The series, which describes the setbacks of a wealthy family forced to live a miserable life after being arrested for patriarchy for financial fraud, was hailed by critics as “arrested development” and won numerous awards until it was canceled by Fox Studios in 2006.

Under pressure from fans, Netflix later bought the rights and signed two new, unreleased seasons, which were less successful, but the series is considered the most influential of its generation.