Chris Trousdale, former member of Dream Street, dead at 34

“It is with great regret that we confirmed the death of Chris Trousdale on June 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness,” said a statement from Trousdale manager Amanda Stephan. “He was a light to many and will be missed by his family, friends and fans around the world.”

Trousdale was just 8 years old when he began acting on Broadway in productions such as “Les Misérables” and “The Sound of Music,” according to a biography on his official Facebook page.

He was one of the original members of the American band Dream Street, which he joined in 1999 and performed until it dissolved in 2002.

During the group’s time together, they toured with artists like Britney Spears and Aaron Carter. The group was known for songs like “It Happens Every Time” and “I Say Yeah”.