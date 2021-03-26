Death of American author and co-author of “The Secret of Brock Back Mount” Larry McMatri

The great American writer Larry McMurray, author of the literary saga Lonsom Dove and co-writer of the film Le Secret de Brockback Mountain, Died at the age of 84.

According to confirmed reports, American writer Larry McMurray has died at the age of 84 New York Times Spokesman for his family. We are indebted to literary painting Lonsam Dove, Which describes the conquest of the American West in the 19th century, or Last session, In Texas in the sixties. Works suitable for cinema and television.

Signed over thirty screenplays, including Larry McMurray Brockback Mountain, Co-authored with Diana Osana and based on the short story by Annie Brooks, which tells the story of a broken love story between two cowboys (Heath Ledger and Jack Gillenhall). The scene won him an Oscar in 2006, which he looked for in jeans and cowboy boots.

Criticism of cowboy mythology

“I criticize the cowboy myth,” he said in a 1988 interview. In fact, his books depict the epic of the Rangers guarding the Mexican border and the rare reality of protecting immigrants against Indian tribes. It’s no surprise that this epic, as it is violent, inspires cinema to breathe.

Lonsam Dove, Was crowned Pulitzer in 1986 and thus adapted into the 1989 mini-series, which included Robert Dowell, Tommy Lee Jones, Danny Clover, Angelica Huston and Diane Lane. Another series began in 1993, starring John Voight and Ricky Schroeder. Other episodes of this history that have been going on for decades have also been brought to the small screen.

Oscar and Pulitzer

Last session Written in 1966 and starring 1971 Peter Boktanovich, Jeff Bridges and Sybil Shepherd. His novel Tender feelings Brought to the screen in 1975 starring Shirley McLean, Jack Nicholson and Debra Winger. The film won the 1983 Oscar for Best Picture.

Born in 1936 in Wichita Falls, Texas, he grew up on a farm, two hours away from Dallas in the city of Archer, where he has long run a bookstore of antique books, one of the largest in the world. . He wrote his first novel Horseman, pass on At age 25, teaching English at a university in Texas.