Lawrence Fox News: Actor barbarism by Twitter users with bizarre call to ignore Chainsbury | UK | News

The actor will no longer shop at Scienceprise because it supported “racial segregation and discrimination.” In a controversial tweet, he wrote: “Dear ainsainsburys. I will not shop at your supermarket again while you promote racism and discrimination.

“I really hope others will join me. RT #BoycottSainsburys”

He added: “Read more here,” with a link to the Sainsbury’s website, with a statement outlining how they support Black History Month.

This post came after Supermarket shared a tweet in support of Black History Month.

It wrote: “We are proud to celebrate Black History Month with our black colleges, clients and communities and we will not tolerate racism.

“We proudly represent and serve our diverse community. Anyone who does not want to shop with an all-inclusive retailer is welcome to shop elsewhere.” But some Twitter users were confused by the logic behind Mr Fox’s tweet. One user wrote: “I agree with you, so this is not a critique, but I do not understand why it promotes racism. “Aren’t companies allowed to celebrate their employee segments?

“I see no reason to join the boycott here. “But it’s an interesting adoption of whether or not ‘cancel culture’ tactics are a great way to express dissent.” Mr Fox responded: “This is my nearest supermarket.