The Young and the Restless: Eric Bradon Not Ready to Hang (His Mustache)

Can Victor Newman leave the series at the dawn of his 81st year after spending more than 40 years in horrible, loving shoes on “The Young and the Restless”? It would be bad to know the man with the most popular mustache on the small screen.

In an interview with the US site People, Eric Bradon, who has now published his autobiography, returned passionately to the role, which made him an international star. “I am very loyal Flames of loveI am very much indebted to Victor and to the public who have supported us for so many years, ”explains the man celebrating his 81st birthday on April 3. “I realized that the essence of our work is entertainment, entertaining people,” he continues.

Melody Thomas Scott, the translator of Nicky Newman, never failed to give Eric Braden a special thought, as his character has been married and divorced on several occasions since his introduction. The Young and the Restless In 1980. “I like it, I like it. She has to put up with me. Sometimes I’m not the easiest guy to live with,” says the actor.

American-based people are getting angry about the question of whether he will retire and therefore his character will disappear. And to reassure fans, the man with the mustache has no plans to leave film collections yet. “I was like that, I love my life, I love my colleagues. I love my family and my friends. So, do I ever see myself retiring? No! (…) I want to stay as long as possible,” he declares.