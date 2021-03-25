[podcast] Free company: Patriots are revived | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Episode 421 is in the box!
The first wave of free agency has passed. Who did the good business? Who missed his chance? On the New England side, in any case, the leaders did not hesitate to heat up the credit card. The Future of the Saints, Quarterbacks and Buccaneers are on the menu of the big files of the last days after Drew Breeze retired.
We review the winners and losers of the transfer window.
Alan Mattie, Raphael Masmajian and Gregory Richard are in the microphone.
