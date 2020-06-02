Clemson’s Justyn Ross comes out for the season

If there is a college football season in the fall, Clemson’s prospective first-round pick Justyn Ross will not be a part of it.

Coach Dabo Swinney announced Monday that the growing junior junior catcher has a “congenital fusion” in the neck / spine area and hopes to return to the field in January. If so, Ross will have to decide Whether it’s to return to Clemson or enter the NFL Draft 2021 and go to the Combine with serious questions about their long-term risk of health and injury.

“He’s doing very well,” Swinney said in his update on Ross.

Ross has 112 catches for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in two years at Clemson and was expected to replace Tee Higgins as the primary target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick projected in the 2021 NFL Draft, during Clemson’s next career in a national title

Swinney told reporters Ross is expected to undergo surgery on Friday after an X-ray earlier this spring revealed the condition from birth. The coach said in March that Ross was out of spring practice as a precaution due to the persistence of “some stinger symptoms.”

The 2021 NFL Draft class is supposed to be heavy for the receiver again. Players must be three years out of high school to be eligible for the Draft.