Gulbag equips Westphalia Technologies with its automatic charging device

குல்பக், A French startup developing automated charging solution for electric vehicles, has signed a development, supply and licensing agreement with Westphalia Technologies. The US company is one of the world’s leading providers of automated parking systems and logistics solutions for warehouses and distribution centers.

“Our automated parking lots need a simple and robust automatic hook-up solution. After a thorough criterion of available solutions, we selected Gulbag. The unique experience of automated connectivity and its patented technology will allow us to enrich our own offer. “, Indicates Ian Todd, Director of Automated Parking Systems at Westphalia Technologies.

The agreement, which remains confidential, includes the inspection, development and supply of key components that will enable the automatic recharging of electric vehicles in automatic parking lots.

Westphalia designs its parts and develops robot technologies to automate parking. In the case of Westphalia, the deal stemmed from an increase in the need to charge EVs for parking in automated car parks.

“Our company is very honored to have been selected by Westphalia based on our PAM technology and to create a new solution for them! (Plug-in automatic magnets). This agreement allows us to develop, this year, the final version of the product that will soon be tested in real conditions at the Westphalia Automotive Park, and then used on a large scale. “, Accurate Xavier pain, CDO and co-founder of Gulbagh.

So, in the future, the driver can leave his car at a transfer booth at the entrance of a car park, where the vehicle will automatically move to its place. Thanks to Gulblock, the vehicle will be recharged automatically without human intervention.