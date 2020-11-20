Home Economy Pierre 1 owner buys REV radioshock

Nov 20, 2020 0 Comments
The description of the article entitled Radioshock's Shamping Corpse arises from the tomb

Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

Ventures, a retail e-commerce retailer that buys and revives old brands as e-commerce sites, has acquired many of RadioShock’s global assets, drawing attention back to the defunct brand.

According to a report, REV acquired assets for an undisclosed amount and is exploring bringing back some beloved Radioshock brands. The company plans to relaunch RadioShock.com for its 100th anniversary next year.

“We are impressed with both the strong sales and sales potential of Radioshock.com and related websites around the world, including the United States, Canada, India, Australia, Europe and China,” said REV co-founder Toy Lopez. “Our approach builds on the current strength of extraordinary brands such as Radioshock and supports our mission to transform these loving companies into Internet-first companies.”

REV holds assets from Pierre 1 imports, Trussborn and Franklin Mint, all companies familiar with the Boomer / early General X Co., many of whom fondly remember these brands. Radioshock, founded in Boston in 1921, was once famous for its tandem computers Battery Club Growing tinkers with each visit will allow you to get 9 volts and T-cells for free. They started with HAM radio components and electronics, eventually focusing more on mobile phones, watch radios and other fast moving gadgets.

Radioshock went Bankrupt Twice, once in 2015, then back inside 2017. The company has been fighting hard against Amazon and Bestbike since the end of the last decade closed stores that were once ubiquitous across the country.

“REV acquired the rights to the Radioshock brand in the United States, Canada, India, Australia, Europe and China, along with related websites. REV also acquired Radioshock’s patents and private label brands, ”a company spokesman said. As stated in it The Wall Street Journal, Which owns One goal created to combat the Best Buy’s Geek team in 1994 was the slogan “You’ve got questions, we’ve got answers”.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

