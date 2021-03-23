“Tyson”, Mike Tyson’s biography finally confirmed

Although the announcement of this project is prior to 2015, its development continues to be in the lead role with Jamie Foxx and in the production of Martin Scorsese.

According to Variety, A biography dedicated to the famous American boxer Mike Tyson will eventually be a short series, no longer a film. Despite fears of delays in the development of the project and abandonment with it, the project will actually see daylight Tyson.

In the shoes of the WBC Heavyweight Champion, we see Jamie Foxx. On Instagram, the actor shared the beginnings of his impressive body transformation in June 2020.

This is not the first time the series about Tyson has been considered. Hulu had announced that he would be working on an eight-episode series on boxer, but Tyson was adamantly opposed to the plan at the time.

In the ring

The series, which recalls Mike Tyson’s weird life, will focus on the youth of the youth until his first steps in the ring in the late 80s. Variety Revealed two new names coordinating the project. They are filmmaker Martin Scorsese and director and producer Antoine Fua. Both will be involved in this mini-series as executive producers. However, since Antoine Fua has extra work to do, he will be in charge of realization.

Mike Tyson said Variety His desire to tell his story: “With the recent release of Legends Only League and the enthusiasm of the fans following my return to the ring, I think this is the right time. I look forward to working with Martin, Antoine, Jamie and the entire team, not only to showcase my professional and personal journey, but also to be an inspiring and entertaining aspect.”