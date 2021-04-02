Netflix buys “Knives Out” rights to two series

There will be a sequel to the film, even two Knives out Directed by Ryan Johnson and released in 2019. Considered a parody of Agatha Christie’s novels and her famous detective Hercule Boerot, the detective comedy, starring Daniel Craig and starring detective Benoit Blanc, investigated the murder of the best – selling author.–Vendor and patriot of a large family with colorful characters.
The film was a huge success in theaters 1 311 million collected in the box–Office, for a budget of just 40 million. He received one Nominated, Oscar for Best Original Screenplay In early 2020. What Netflix attracts envy.
An expensive deal
Follows the investigations of American streaming company Benoit Planck. These will be two films, which Ryan Johnson had already considered after the first release, and will see Daniel Craig return in the lead role.. Many sources agree Netflix acquired the rights to a $ 400 million to $ 450 million budget.
Shooting will begin in Greece at the end of June. The full cast is yet to be released, but we already know that Image not named At high cost2. Ryan Johnson explained Interview Magazine That he wanted to “Find a title, by which I will stop calling this film its sequelKnives out.“
Unexpected success
Unexpected success considering the look of this film. His shooting started in a hurry–Quickly when director Danny Boyle knocked on the door of the James Bond movie No time to die, Offers compulsory leave to Daniel Craig. At the same time, Ryan Johnson and his friend and producer Ram Bergman finished writing the script.Knives out. The film they shot, using the availability of the main actor. 007 later returned to his duties when new director Gary Joji Fukunaka accepted the management of James Bond..