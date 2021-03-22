The UK is releasing plans to modernize the military in the face of new threats

The British government on Monday unveiled a strategy to modify its threats to its armed forces, including plans to strengthen its naval capabilities, and a significant reduction in troops, according to media reports. For the first time since the fall of the Soviet Union, the plan was expanded on Monday afternoon by Defense Minister Ben Wallace, almost a week after the UK decided to increase the ceiling on its nuclear arsenal. The controversial announcement comes at the end of the government’s strategic review of security, defense and foreign policy, the first since the country’s full withdrawal from the EU in early January. In The Telegraph on Sunday, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace wrote that the Armed Forces must adapt to threats that have “changed beyond recognition” over the past 30 years. “We can no longer take the superiority of the Western powers. Our adversaries have innumerable options,” he said. “We are constantly confronted with a ‘gray area’ – aggressive measures below the threshold of open conflict.” He announced additional investments in “intelligence, surveillance and intelligence, electronic warfare, strike capabilities and advanced sensors and defensive measures.” However, according to the British media, the plan predicts that the size of the army will be reduced from 10,000 soldiers to 70,000, with increased investment in technologies such as robots and drones and “cyber wars”. In a statement, the Ministry of Defense announced plans to transform “more ships, submarines, sailors” and Royal Marines into a new division called the “Future Commando Force (FCF)”. The FCF is responsible for “safeguarding shipping lanes and maintaining navigation freedom” and will receive over மில்லியன் 200 million (23 232 million) in direct investment over the next decade. A new Royal Naval patrol vessel with a crew of about 15 will enter service in 2024 with the aim of protecting British submarine cables and other infrastructure. According to the Ministry of Defense, a special task force will be stationed on the ground to “operate wisely in high-risk environments and use it quickly around the world”. Over the next four years, 120 million books will be invested in this segment. At the same time, another Brigade Defense Force Auxiliary Brigade will be formed to provide advice and training to allied countries. In November, Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an investment to protect the unparalleled amount of money for 30 years, with the goal of becoming “Europe’s leading naval power”. He reported an additional 24.1 billion pounds (28 billion euros) in four years compared to the 2019 budget.