Rover records the first sounds of its movement on Red Planet (video) – Depot.Yuva

National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) rover diligence records the first sounds of its orbit around Mars

Photo: ixabay

It is noteworthy that this record was made during the March 7 voyage, but NASA has now released it.

Thus, the diligent entry, landing and landing microphone (EDL) recorded more than 16 minutes of sound during a voyage of about 27 meters across the bottom of the 45-kilometer-wide Xero gorge on Mars.

In addition, the microphone caught the Martian air and the rover’s hum.

Wendy Verma, a senior engineer and driver at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, says many people do not realize that the wheels are metal when looking at pictures of the rover.

“But when you drive these wheels on a rock, it’s very loud,” he said.

On April 9, 2020, NASA and the European Space Agency announced plans to bring soil samples from Mars to Earth in 2031 for the first time in history.

On January 10, 2021, Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, announced that it had already begun selling its assets to live on Mars.

February 18, 2021 NASA’s diligence landed successfully on the surface of the Red Planet Immediately took the first picture of the surface of Mars.

On February 20, an ingenious unmanned helicopter installed on the rover made contact with Mars.

NASA released it on February 22nd Video of diligent landing on the surface of Mars.

It was later learned that diligence would record sounds on the Red Planet.

Sent by Rover in March Video of the laser study of Mars.

