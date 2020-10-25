Nosa chooses Nokia to build first mobile network on the moon

Nokia says the first configuration has been selected by the US space agency NASA Cell phone Telephone network on the moon.

The Finnish technology company recently announced that its Nokia Bell Labs division will develop a lunar communication system. It said NASA would place these devices in a lunar lander. The spacecraft is expected to reach the lunar surface in late 2022.

Nokia’s announcement comes as the space agency continues to make preparations to send astronauts to the moon by 2024. Of NASA Artemis Project Aims to establish a long-term human presence on the moon “hot” for the future Trips To Mars.

Earlier this month, NASA announced that it had provided $ 370 million to 14 companies to provide technology for the moon-landing program. Supports paid courses Cryogenic Fluid Management And technologies related to energy storage and power generation on the lunar surface.

The space company also signed a contract for the development and testing of improved lunar landing systems. It seeks private companies Mine rocks and other resources On the moon.

The Nokia deal has been included in NASA’s latest awards for private companies. The space company said it would pay.114.1 million to the company to build the mobile network.

Nokia said its network will provide important communications that astronauts need to make on the moon. This includes Remote Control of lunar vehicles and other equipment, real-time Navigation Functions and high quality video Streaming.

Equipment includes a base station, Antennas And computer software programs. All equipment is designed to withstand difficult launches, lunar landings and extreme conditions in space.

Nokia said the equipment is designed to build or build its own 4G / LTE communications network. Marcus Weldon is Nokia’s Chief Technology Officer. Weldon said he sees the need to support the 4G / LTE system Standard Human existence on the lunar surface. “

The company decided to use 4G instead of the latest mobile technology 5G because 4G has been available for a long time and its proven Reliability.

Nokia has stated that its long-term goal is to move the lunar network to 5G technology in the future.

I am Brian Lynn.

The Associated Press and Reuters reported the story. Brian Lynn adapted reports for VOA learning English. George Crowe was the teacher.

______________________________________________________________________

Words in this story

Cell phone – adj. Can move freely or easily

Mission – My. An important task, usually involving traveling somewhere

Cryogenic – adj. Related to the scientific study of very low temperatures and how to create them

Management – My. Any control and organization

Remote – adj. In the distance

Navigation – My. Movement and lead of ships or vehicles

Streaming – My. Listening or watching audio or video directly from the Internet

Antenna – n. A structure made of metal rods or wires, often mounted on a building or vehicle and receiving or transmitting radio or television signals

Standard – adj. Can continue for a certain period of time

Reliability – My. The ability to trust or be trusted