Batwoman: The role of Kate Payne has been handed over to a new actress (SPOILERS)

Mar 22, 2021 0 Comments
The Batwoman series is not made with Cat Bane. According to the American site The Hollywood Reporter, Wallis Day is the actress who will play the role played by Ruby Rose in Season 1.

The latter, however, announced his decision to leave the adventure last May, thus leaving his superhero costume to Javicia Leslie, who will play Ryan Wilder, the new incarnation of Batwoman in Season 2. But that means the character of Kate Payne has disappeared, as revealed in Episode 8 of Season 2.

From the beginning of this second chapter, “What happened to Kate Bane?” The audience discovered that the former heroine was killed in a plane crash.

Broadcast across the Atlantic this Sunday, Episode 8 came to confirm that Cat Bane miraculously survived. However, she suffers terrible injuries, which cripples her and imprisons her. According to showrunner Caroline Tries, this revelation will allow Season 2 to show how Kate Bane got here and the meaning of her character moving forward.

