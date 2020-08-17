Man Arrested For Tried Armed Kidnapping At Sonya Deville’s Household

A South Carolina guy was arrested on Sunday for an attempted kidnapping of a Lutz, Florida property owner.

Although investigators did not recognize the victim, the household where the suspect was arrested is owned by Daria Berenato, also regarded as WWE performer Sonya Deville.

The Wrestling Observer Publication afterwards acquired a report from a neighbor of Deville’s, confirming that the split-in had transpired.

The Tampa Bay Periods studies that the gentleman, 24-12 months-aged Phillip A. Thomas, reportedly began preparing the abduction eight months in the past.

Thomas and Deville experienced never met earlier, but the report statements that Thomas experienced been stalking her for a long time.

According to the report, Thomas parked his vehicle at a nearby church and walked to Deville’s residence shortly immediately after midnight Sunday early morning. He is reputed to have slash his way into the patio space and waited for several hours. At 2:43 in the early morning, Thomas entered the house, activating the alarm.

The home owner then fled with a visitor and identified as 911.

Thomas was nevertheless in the house when police arrived. He was carrying a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace and other merchandise. He reportedly informed deputies he was scheduling to consider the homeowner hostage.

The report notes that Thomas regularly tweeted to and about Deville on social media, and commonly defended her against critics on Twitter.