Jake Paul Concentrating on Boxing Amid FBI Probe, Not Bailing on Nate Robinson Combat

Jake Paul is NOT backing out of his forthcoming boxing match with NBA star Nate Robinson inspite of the mysterious FBI investigation involving him, TMZ Sporting activities has figured out.

In simple fact, our resources say Jake is concentrating on the struggle to help preserve his mind off the ordeal when it all plays out.

Paul vs. Robinson was in the beginning set for Sept. 12 on the undercard of the big Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight on Triller … although reviews say the day is remaining pushed back until eventually Nov. 28.

We did some digging to locate out if Jake’s authorized circumstance had anything to do with the new date — and as one particular resource set it, “As of right now, Jake Paul is however verified. Never count on that to adjust.”

As we beforehand reported, the FBI raided his Calabasas house on Wednesday — seizing many firearms from the home.

Officials say the investigation stems from alleged legal exercise that went down at a George Floyd protest at the Scottsdale Style Square shopping mall again in Might.

Paul was originally billed with a misdemeanor for his alleged function in the incident, but that cost was dropped.



8/5/20 TMZ.com

The FBI has now taken in excess of the probe in Paul — although they have not reported specifically what he’s accused of carrying out erroneous.

Meanwhile, we are advised Jake has been channeling his power into boxing schooling … doing work out continually over the earlier couple days.

Our resources also say Jake is striving to restrict communication with good friends outdoors of his boxing workforce.

He is also has been reevaluating his friendships in get to slice out detrimental influences.

We’re instructed Jake has also minimize ties with previous buddy Armani Izadi — whose Vegas home was also raided past 7 days.

As for the combat, Jake and Nate have been speaking trash to every single other for months — and it appears to be they are down to brawl irrespective of whether it truly is in a ring or in the avenue.